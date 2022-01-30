SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $435.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) will report sales of $435.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SMART Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $435.00 million and the highest is $435.04 million. SMART Global reported sales of $304.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. SMART Global had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 46.53%. The firm had revenue of $469.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Europe lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

In other news, Director Ajay Shah sold 20,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $1,107,655.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $158,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,685 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SMART Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in SMART Global by 618.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in SMART Global by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in SMART Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000.

SGH stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.90. 793,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,183. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.89. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $36.88 and a 1 year high of $74.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Shares of SMART Global are scheduled to split on the morning of Wednesday, February 2nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, February 2nd. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, February 2nd.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

