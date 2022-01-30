SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CWYUF. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of CWYUF stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $23.97. The stock had a trading volume of 8,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,457. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day moving average of $24.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $18.28 and a 12-month high of $27.86.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

