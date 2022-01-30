Smiths Group’s (SMIN) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,675 ($22.60) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($25.63) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.24) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,775 ($23.95).

Shares of LON SMIN opened at GBX 1,540.50 ($20.78) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.99. Smiths Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,347.50 ($18.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,669.50 ($22.52). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,546.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,493.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64.

In other Smiths Group news, insider John Shipsey sold 3,013 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,370 ($18.48), for a total transaction of £41,278.10 ($55,690.91).

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

