Snowball Price Reaches $0.26 on Top Exchanges (SNOB)

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Snowball coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000691 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Snowball has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. Snowball has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $33,361.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00048455 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,584.72 or 0.06825144 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,916.01 or 1.00119899 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00051663 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00052694 BTC.

About Snowball

Snowball’s total supply is 17,457,532 coins and its circulating supply is 5,731,387 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Buying and Selling Snowball

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snowball should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Snowball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

