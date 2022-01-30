Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Receives $33.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

STWRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Software Aktiengesellschaft from €36.00 ($40.91) to €33.00 ($37.50) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Software Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:STWRY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.37. The company had a trading volume of 434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $13.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.05.

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.