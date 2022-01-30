SOLVE Reaches Market Cap of $36.70 Million (SOLVE)

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. SOLVE has a total market cap of $36.70 million and $389,204.00 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOLVE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0843 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SOLVE

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 435,324,963 coins. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation . The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care . The official website for SOLVE is solve.care

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

SOLVE Coin Trading

