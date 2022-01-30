Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SONVY shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SONVY traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.28. The company had a trading volume of 24,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,759. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.20. Sonova has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $87.61.

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

