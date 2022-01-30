Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.93.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

SCCO stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,094,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,586. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. Southern Copper has a 52-week low of $54.92 and a 52-week high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 30.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 1,454.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.