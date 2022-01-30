Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $183.30 Million

Brokerages expect Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) to post $183.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sovos Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $180.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $188.60 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sovos Brands will report full year sales of $713.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $710.00 million to $718.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $770.57 million, with estimates ranging from $766.60 million to $774.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sovos Brands.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $178.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.51 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SOVO. Cowen began coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sovos Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,818,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,975,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 230.5% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 401,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 280,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SOVO traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.07. 167,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,642. Sovos Brands has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $17.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.69.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

