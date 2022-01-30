Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Receives $130.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.94, for a total value of $2,618,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,623 shares of company stock worth $16,061,310 in the last 90 days. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 224.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 28.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,426,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,369,000 after purchasing an additional 753,840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sprout Social by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,866,000 after purchasing an additional 37,138 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

SPT stock opened at $63.22 on Friday. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $49.45 and a 1-year high of $145.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.43 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.22.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

