Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Receives $130.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.33.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.94, for a total value of $2,618,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,623 shares of company stock worth $16,061,310 in the last 90 days. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
SPT stock opened at $63.22 on Friday. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $49.45 and a 1-year high of $145.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.43 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.22.
Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Sprout Social
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.
