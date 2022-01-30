SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will post $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $0.94. SPX FLOW reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 67.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $2.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SPX FLOW.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $389.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.00 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPX FLOW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in SPX FLOW by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter valued at $4,246,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in SPX FLOW by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in SPX FLOW by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLOW stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.78. 866,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,076. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87 and a beta of 1.66. SPX FLOW has a fifty-two week low of $52.66 and a fifty-two week high of $88.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.89.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX FLOW (FLOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.