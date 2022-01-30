S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for S&T Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&T Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA opened at $30.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.63. S&T Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.70.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 31.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that S&T Bancorp will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 7.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 6.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 59.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

