STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 432.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 34.2% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 36,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 9,224 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the second quarter worth approximately $3,660,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 190.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 39,993 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $66.91 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $163.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.24 and its 200-day moving average is $115.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.46 and a beta of 0.92.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

In other news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $3,984,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $537,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $8,518,470 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.