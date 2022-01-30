Stabilus (ETR:STM) Given a €81.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($92.05) price target on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

STM has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €84.00 ($95.45) target price on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($70.45) target price on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €67.00 ($76.14) target price on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($60.23) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of STM opened at €56.40 ($64.09) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99. Stabilus has a twelve month low of €56.95 ($64.72) and a twelve month high of €72.55 ($82.44). The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of €63.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of €64.48.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

