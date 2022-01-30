Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:MNTS) vs. RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Financial Comparison

Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:MNTS) and RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.3% of Stable Road Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of RocketLab shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Stable Road Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Stable Road Acquisition has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RocketLab has a beta of -5.02, indicating that its share price is 602% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Stable Road Acquisition and RocketLab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stable Road Acquisition N/A 176.16% 34.57% RocketLab N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Stable Road Acquisition and RocketLab, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stable Road Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 RocketLab 0 1 4 0 2.80

Stable Road Acquisition presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 230.03%. RocketLab has a consensus target price of 18.00, indicating a potential upside of 118.45%. Given Stable Road Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Stable Road Acquisition is more favorable than RocketLab.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stable Road Acquisition and RocketLab’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stable Road Acquisition N/A N/A -$42.99 million N/A N/A RocketLab N/A N/A -$12.34 million N/A N/A

Summary

Stable Road Acquisition beats RocketLab on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stable Road Acquisition Company Profile

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

RocketLab Company Profile

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

