Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Price Target Raised to GBX 590 at Barclays

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its target price upped by Barclays from GBX 550 ($7.42) to GBX 590 ($7.96) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

STAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 610 ($8.23) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.69) to GBX 600 ($8.09) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 630 ($8.50) to GBX 600 ($8.09) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 588.43 ($7.94).

STAN opened at GBX 534.20 ($7.21) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £16.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 461.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 454.65. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of GBX 406.20 ($5.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 557.40 ($7.52).

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

