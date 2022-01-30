Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 101.1% from the December 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Star Group stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $402.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.52. Star Group has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $12.03.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $236.55 million for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 5.85%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Star Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGU. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Star Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $410,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Star Group by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 53,470 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Star Group by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Star Group in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Star Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,413,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,835,000 after acquiring an additional 47,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

About Star Group

Star Group LP is a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider, which engages providing heating related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

