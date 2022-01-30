Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 851,095 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461,863 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $93,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 191,564 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $21,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 63.1% during the third quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 9.7% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 316,513 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $34,914,000 after acquiring an additional 27,946 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 146.5% during the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 21.4% during the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 580,103 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $65,766,000 after acquiring an additional 102,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $97.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $93.79 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.05.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.08.

In related news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

