Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,900 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $24,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 21.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $57,611,000 after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.0% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11,217.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 600,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 595,510 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $97.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.05. The company has a market cap of $114.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $93.79 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stephens raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.08.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

