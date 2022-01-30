Starbucks (SBUX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect Starbucks to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect Starbucks to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $97.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.05. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $93.79 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Stephens upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cowen cut their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.08.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Starbucks stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 480,129 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $52,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

