State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC lessened its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 31,391 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $6,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of State Street by 279.9% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of State Street by 296.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $93.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. State Street’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.58%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.58.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $26,089.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,436 shares of company stock valued at $4,599,928 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

