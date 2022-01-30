Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target Cut to C$53.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$60.00 to C$53.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 44.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on STLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Stelco in a report on Friday, January 7th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Stelco from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Stelco to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Stelco from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Stelco from C$67.00 to C$68.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.94.

TSE:STLC opened at C$36.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$38.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. Stelco has a 52 week low of C$20.11 and a 52 week high of C$51.09. The firm has a market cap of C$2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.04.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

