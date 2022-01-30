Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Shares Gap Down to $19.35

Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.35, but opened at $18.80. Stellantis shares last traded at $18.94, with a volume of 27,625 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STLA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 128.01, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 16,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

About Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

