Stephens Trims Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Target Price to $205.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective lowered by Stephens from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on COF. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $183.99.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $142.62 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $102.57 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The company has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.82.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 26.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COF. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,101 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 39.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,249 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 23.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,967,000 after acquiring an additional 931,872 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $97,240,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 26.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,735,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,111,000 after acquiring an additional 576,614 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.