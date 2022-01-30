Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,179 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $631,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,412,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on SFIX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $14.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.81 and a beta of 1.78. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $102.39.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $667,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.39 per share, for a total transaction of $11,695,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,069,286 shares of company stock valued at $43,092,269 and sold 86,726 shares valued at $2,747,373. 27.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.