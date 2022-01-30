Stonepine Capital Management LLC Buys 221,095 Shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN)

Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) by 130.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 390,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,095 shares during the period. Exagen makes up 2.4% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exagen were worth $5,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XGN. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Exagen by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,384,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,831,000 after acquiring an additional 658,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Exagen by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,779,000 after purchasing an additional 324,932 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Exagen by 9,833.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 305,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 302,685 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Exagen by 269.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 266,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exagen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,487,000. 62.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Exagen from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

NASDAQ:XGN opened at $8.90 on Friday. Exagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 14.62, a current ratio of 14.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.04. The company has a market cap of $143.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.50.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exagen Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

