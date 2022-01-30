Stonepine Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)

Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) by 6,227.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SCYNEXIS were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCYX stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a current ratio of 7.86. The company has a market capitalization of $110.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.95. SCYNEXIS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average of $6.19.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts predict that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

