Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) Short Interest Update

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a drop of 38.4% from the December 31st total of 2,370,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 621,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SDIG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.70. The company had a trading volume of 682,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,154. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.00.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($5.89). The company had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDIG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $2,733,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $2,131,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $483,000. Institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

SDIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stronghold Digital Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

