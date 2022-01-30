Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.325 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st.

Suburban Propane Partners has decreased its dividend by 47.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Suburban Propane Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 70.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Suburban Propane Partners to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.5%.

Shares of SPH opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Suburban Propane Partners has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $956.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The energy company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $208.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Suburban Propane Partners will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael A. Schueler sold 5,000 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $74,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane Swift sold 16,261 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $247,655.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 8.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,064,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,668,000 after buying an additional 165,875 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 48,336 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,818 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 200.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,832 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 37,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPH. TheStreet raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Suburban Propane Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and refined fuels. It operates through the following business segments: Propane; Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels; Natural Gas and Electricity; and All Other. The Propane segment engages in natural gas processing and petroleum refining.

