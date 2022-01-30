Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SPH. Zacks Investment Research cut Suburban Propane Partners from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Suburban Propane Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of SPH stock opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. Suburban Propane Partners has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $956.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The energy company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $208.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.03 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Suburban Propane Partners will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.33%.

In other news, VP Michael A. Schueler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $74,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jane Swift sold 16,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $247,655.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 6.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 469,031 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,623 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and refined fuels. It operates through the following business segments: Propane; Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels; Natural Gas and Electricity; and All Other. The Propane segment engages in natural gas processing and petroleum refining.

