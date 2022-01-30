Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 144,454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,700,447 shares.The stock last traded at $10.31 and had previously closed at $10.51.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.75.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 479.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $95,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 583.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

