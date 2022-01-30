Susquehanna Increases KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $510.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $490.00 to $510.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on KLAC. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $360.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $366.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $410.27 and its 200-day moving average is $370.07. The firm has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. KLA has a 52 week low of $273.24 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA will post 21.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in KLA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in KLA by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in KLA by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in KLA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in KLA by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

