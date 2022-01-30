Swapcoinz (SPAZ) Price Hits $0.31 on Exchanges

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 30th. Swapcoinz has a total market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $107,645.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Swapcoinz has traded flat against the dollar. One Swapcoinz coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000597 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00048703 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,581.70 or 0.06816172 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,860.68 or 0.99959195 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00051974 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00053060 BTC.

About Swapcoinz

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swapcoinz is swapcoinz.io

Buying and Selling Swapcoinz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swapcoinz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swapcoinz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

