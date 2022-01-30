Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 69.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 28.4% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 73.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 27.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock opened at $77.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.98. The company has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.81, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

