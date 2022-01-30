T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Holdings Decreased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 566,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 304,655 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.25% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $111,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $149.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $143.64 and a one year high of $224.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.47.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Several research firms have commented on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

