Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Short Interest Up 300.6% in January

Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,900 shares, an increase of 300.6% from the December 31st total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,483,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TLOFF opened at $0.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.47. Talon Metals has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $0.97.

Talon Metals Company Profile

Talon Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of minerals. It holds interests in the Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt and Trairão iron projects. The company was founded on April 5, 2005 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

