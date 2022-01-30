Target (NYSE:TGT) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $278.00 target price on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TGT. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Target from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $260.42.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.29. Target has a one year low of $166.82 and a one year high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $104.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.49%.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,414,691,000 after buying an additional 637,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,029,998 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,832,484,000 after buying an additional 203,703 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Target by 7.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,664,313,000 after buying an additional 485,927 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 48.1% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,430,396,000 after buying an additional 1,923,419 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 5.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,770,760 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $911,544,000 after buying an additional 208,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

