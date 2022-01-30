Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

TARO opened at $47.94 on Friday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.79 and a 200-day moving average of $60.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 239.70 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TARO. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 33,979 shares in the last quarter. 12.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.