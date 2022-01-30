Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.
TARO opened at $47.94 on Friday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.79 and a 200-day moving average of $60.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 239.70 and a beta of 0.80.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.
