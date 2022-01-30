Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,366 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,363 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $7,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 454,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after acquiring an additional 12,021 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,475,000 after buying an additional 459,378 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 26,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 13,462 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $789,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 491,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,982,000 after buying an additional 11,686 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.78.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 39,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $1,376,749.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 9,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $296,328.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 217,065 shares of company stock valued at $7,419,320 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMHC opened at $29.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.79. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

