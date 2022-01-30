TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.32 Per Share

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for TC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will earn $4.32 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.38. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TC Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $4.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.24 billion during the quarter.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares downgraded TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group cut TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$72.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$67.68.

TRP stock opened at C$65.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01. TC Energy has a one year low of C$53.20 and a one year high of C$68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$64.36 billion and a PE ratio of 34.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$60.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$61.69.

In other news, Director Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,496 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.59, for a total value of C$556,333.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at C$120,394.44. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,828 shares of company stock worth $576,674.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 180.95%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

