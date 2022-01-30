TD Securities Increases Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$75.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.14% from the stock’s current price.

RCI.B has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins upgraded Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$76.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank set a C$80.00 price objective on Rogers Communications and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, CIBC raised Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$71.14.

Shares of RCI.B opened at C$65.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.78. Rogers Communications has a one year low of C$54.69 and a one year high of C$67.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$60.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$61.11.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

