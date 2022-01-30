TE Connectivity Ltd. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) – Research analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TE Connectivity in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.71. Truist Financial also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.53 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

TEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.13.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $140.42 on Friday. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $117.86 and a 12 month high of $166.44. The stock has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.12.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Navalign LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 27,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,071. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

