Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 6,973 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 48.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,436,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,135,000 after acquiring an additional 109,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 15.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,138,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,817 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 11,819,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,481,000 after acquiring an additional 309,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,908,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,778,000 after acquiring an additional 588,132 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter valued at about $68,421,000. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $117,982,075.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $194,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CWK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Shares of CWK stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.09.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.88%. Cushman & Wakefield’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

