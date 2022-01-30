Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 65.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,832 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Leslie’s were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $275,912,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $520,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LESL shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.77.

Shares of LESL stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.73 and a 12-month high of $31.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.81.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.04 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

