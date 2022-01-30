Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $365,000 Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,246 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter worth $63,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter worth $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter worth $282,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 3.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter worth $364,000. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $53.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.98. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.48 and a 12-month high of $100.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.26). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $222,021.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Kristine Myers acquired 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.72 per share, for a total transaction of $40,131.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.