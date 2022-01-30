Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $389,000 Stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Stepan were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 408.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 10,169 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 5.9% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Stepan by 27.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,269,000 after purchasing an additional 25,496 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $182,881.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Luis Rojo sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $115,335.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,501 shares of company stock worth $435,992. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SCL stock opened at $108.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.72. Stepan has a one year low of $106.15 and a one year high of $139.30.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

