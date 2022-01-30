Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $395,000 Stock Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,808,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,602,000 after buying an additional 190,888 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,541,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,086,000 after buying an additional 1,028,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,411,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,716,000 after buying an additional 98,164 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,687,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,393,000 after buying an additional 1,315,859 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,936,000 after buying an additional 143,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLJ opened at $13.42 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $17.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average is $14.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.99.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($1.08). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 57.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 178.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently -1.69%.

RLJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

