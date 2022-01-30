Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kadant were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kadant in the third quarter worth $1,021,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kadant by 2.1% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 60,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Kadant by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,676,000 after acquiring an additional 15,874 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in Kadant by 6.2% in the second quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 3,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Kadant by 33.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 25,000 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.69, for a total value of $5,542,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 252 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $57,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,301 shares of company stock valued at $7,152,324. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on KAI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $208.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.62. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.55 and a 12 month high of $240.47.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $199.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.11 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 10.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.29%.

Kadant Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

