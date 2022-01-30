Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $372,000 Investment in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 717.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average is $19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 0.70. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $33.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $14.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.22% and a negative net margin of 215.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $1,160,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jill Leversage bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,064.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,000 shares of company stock worth $4,092,700 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

