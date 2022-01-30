Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.78 Billion

Equities analysts expect Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) to announce $3.78 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nineteen analysts have provided estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.61 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.84 billion. Teck Resources posted sales of $1.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 92.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year sales of $10.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.30 billion to $11.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.23 billion to $13.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Teck Resources.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TECK shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.50 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 427.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 48.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.71. 9,001,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,993,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $35.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.0399 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.68%.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

